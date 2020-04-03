Xinjiang reopens ancient Buddhist grottoes to tourists

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has recently reopened a tourist attraction of ancient Buddhist grottoes to the public, and visitors are allowed to buy tickets online in advance.

The Qiuci Research Institute in Xinjiang said the Kizil Grottoes reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than two months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Built in the third century, the Kizil Grottoes are among China's earliest sites of large-scale Buddhist grottoes. With 10,000 square meters of frescoes and colorful sculptures, they reveal the history of Buddhism spreading eastward via the western region.

The institute said tourists can buy tickets via its online booking system seven days in advance.