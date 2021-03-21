Wuhan launches 2021's first tourist train

This year's first tourist train from Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, was launched Saturday, according to local transport authorities.

The train carrying nearly 900 tourists is scheduled for the city of Xiangyang in the province. During the two-day journey, tourists can visit a popular movie location and other tourist destinations, said the operating company of the train.

"The tourist train is quite cost-effective and the travel arrangements are suitable for us middle-aged and elderly people," said a tourist surnamed Wang.

The company also plans to launch other short-distance tourist train routes, along with long-distance ones to regions outside the province.