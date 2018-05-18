LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese OTA Tuniu to seek overseas partners to offer localized tourism services

1
2018-05-18 16:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Tuniu, a popular Chinese online travel agency, plans to seek a total of 30 local partners in overseas tourism destinations in the next three years to tap the country's growing outbound travel market.

The Global Partnership Plan aims to partner with leading local tour operators in international destinations, especially popular overseas markets such as Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company plans to build a local tourism service network by partnering with local travel agencies, hotels, and other market players to enhance market competitiveness and customer experience.

For these partners, Tuniu will provide a range of services such as access to the company's supply chain resources, customer base, financial assistance, and technology support.

Currently, the company has successfully cooperated with three partners in Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

China has the world's largest outbound tourism market. Over 130 million overseas trips were made by Chinese tourists last year, up 7 percent year on year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.