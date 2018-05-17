LINE

Travel News

Alberta announces new plans for 2018 China-Canada tourism year

2018-05-17

As part of the yearlong focus on tourism between China and Canada, Alberta's tourism board recently announced their strategic plans for targeting the Chinese market.

The proposal outlined a comprehensive plan for marketing and publicity in China. It also highlighted the province's commitment to enhance bilateral relations with China.

"China is one of Alberta's fastest-growing markets with high potential. Thanks to our important partnership with Hainan Airlines, Chinese tour operators and travel media, we can make sure Alberta is top-of-mind as a year-round destination for Chinese travelers," said CEO of the Tourism Bureau of Alberta, Royce Chwin.

Tourism contributes billions of dollars to Alberta's economy every year. Alberta Canada is famous for Banff, the Jasper National Park, and five global cultural heritages. Apart from the Rocky Mountains, Canadian Badlands is known for its dinosaur fossils.

The Alberta Provincial Tourism Bureau will also participate with industry partners in several national-level celebrations in the Chinese market, including the Canadian National Day exhibition, which will be held in Beijing on June 23.

　　

