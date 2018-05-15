7,000 Chinese tourists welcomed on Australia's Gold Coast

A delegation of 7,000 staff from a Chinese health care firm have touched down in Australia on Tuesday, as part of a new scheme to boost tourism between the two nations.

The Queensland State government policy launched in 2016 in Guangzhou aims to lure large companies down under for business holiday trips.

State assistant tourism industry development minister Meaghan Scanlon was on scene to welcome the first delegation of the new initiative and said the 10- day trip to the picturesque Gold Coast will involve cuddling koalas, learning how to fish and visiting the local theme parks.

With the initial visit expected to bring 40 million Australian dollars (30 million U.S. dollars) to the local economy, Scanlon said that business events are an important part of the Gold Coast's tourism sector.

"We've already secured 47 extra business events for the Gold Coast in the coming years, which we expect to attract more than 24,000 people and inject 82 million Australian dollars (62 million U.S. dollars) into the economy," she said.

"Further to that, we're working with Destination Gold Coast to bid for events that could bring an extra 6,500 delegates to the Gold Coast and generate 15.7 million Australian dollars (11.80 million U.S. dollars)."

Still riding high from the recent Commonwealth Games that was held on the Gold Coast during April, Scanlon said, "The Coast is still buzzing and I'm committed to capitalising on the incredible exposure the Games has delivered for Queensland to drive more visitors to the Gold Coast."