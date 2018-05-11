Volcanic ash forces closure of airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia shut down a main airport in Yogyakarta province on Friday after eruption of Mount Merapi in the province, disaster agency official disclosed.

Mount Merapi, located in the border of the province and East Java province, spewed a column of ash 5,500 meters to the sky at 07:30 a.m. Jakarta time on Friday, igniting rain of ash from the south to the west of the crater, spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho revealed.

"Adi Sucipto airport is transiently closed that it is impacted by the spread of ash from Merapi volcano," he told Xinhua in a text message.

The airport was shut down from 10:42 a.m. to 11:42 a.m. Jakarta time, according Sutopo.

Further evaluation over the operation of the airport would be undertaken, he added.