LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Drones to patrol Sanya beaches following barbecue brawl

1
2018-05-09 10:41Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

All public beaches in South China's tourist hot spot of Sanya will be monitored by drones by the end of 2018, local authorities announced on Monday night.

Police drones and surveillance equipment will be used to monitor public beaches and bays in Sanya, located at the southern tip of Hainan Province, in an effort to manage "security loopholes," Hainan Daily reported.

The move follows a recent brawl that broke out on a city beach on May 2. Two were arrested in the incident.

The violence had sparked over a disagreement over a barbecue that escalated and involved tens of people. Barbecuing is also not allowed on Sanya's beaches.

Nearly 19 million visitors traveled to Sanya in 2017. About 700,000 visited from overseas, official figures show.

Hainan offers visa-free access to tourists from 59 countries, including Russia, Britain, France, Germany, and the US.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.