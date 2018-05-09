Drones to patrol Sanya beaches following barbecue brawl

All public beaches in South China's tourist hot spot of Sanya will be monitored by drones by the end of 2018, local authorities announced on Monday night.

Police drones and surveillance equipment will be used to monitor public beaches and bays in Sanya, located at the southern tip of Hainan Province, in an effort to manage "security loopholes," Hainan Daily reported.

The move follows a recent brawl that broke out on a city beach on May 2. Two were arrested in the incident.

The violence had sparked over a disagreement over a barbecue that escalated and involved tens of people. Barbecuing is also not allowed on Sanya's beaches.

Nearly 19 million visitors traveled to Sanya in 2017. About 700,000 visited from overseas, official figures show.

Hainan offers visa-free access to tourists from 59 countries, including Russia, Britain, France, Germany, and the US.