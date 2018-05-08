LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Belarus, China to sign 30-day visa-free agreement

1
2018-05-08 09:53Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Belarus and China are going to sign an agreement on 30-day visa-free regime, Belarusian parliament speaker Mikhail Myasnikovich said here on Monday in a joint interview with visiting Chinese journalists.

The signing of a visa-free agreement for the period of up to 30 days will be one of the main event of the Year of Tourism of Belarus in China, greatly promoting the development of tourism, the official said.

Several events will be held in the Year of Tourism to promote the development of Belarus as a tourist destination, including Belarusian art exhibitions and special activities with Chinese airlines, he added.

More than 20,000 tourists from China visited Belarus in 2017. With the development of medical tourism, the number of Chinese visitors to Belarus may increase, Myasnikovich said.

On February 13, 2018, Belarus and China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) waived visas and started visa-free regime.

The Belarusians and the Chinese citizens living in Hong Kong will be allowed to enter, leave, remain within, or transit through Hong Kong and Belarus, respectively, without visas for the period of up to 14 days.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.