LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Tibet's tourism revenue up 47 pct in Q1

1
2018-05-07 14:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Tibet has seen dramatic growth in tourism revenue in the first quarter this year.

From January to March, Tibet welcomed 1.06 million tourists, up 49.5 percent from a year ago. Total tourism revenue also rose 47 percent to 1.26 billion yuan (198 million U.S. dollars), according to the regional Tourism Development Commission Sunday.

Tourism had been slack in winter in Tibet due to frigid weather on the highland. In January this year, the regional government published a series of preferential policies including hotel and ticket discounts, and charter flight and train services to lure domestic and overseas tourists.

Tickets to the Potala Palace, Tibet's most famous attraction, were hard to get in March, and the Basum Lake scenic area, another major tourist attraction, tourist arrivals grow by a factor of six in the first quarter.

The local government has decided to continue some of the winter tourism incentives until June to attracts more tourists.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.