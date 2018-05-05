China-BiH visa-free regime to go into effect

China's agreement on a mutual visa-free regime with Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will take effect on May 29, 2018, Chinese Embassy in BiH told Xinhua on Friday.

At a meeting in BiH's capital on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to BiH Chen Bo handed the third note to BiH Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak, confirming that both China and BiH have completed internal procedures.

According to the agreement, holders of valid ordinary passports of both countries' citizens shall be exempted from visa requirement for entry into, exit from, stay in or transit through the territory of the other country during the period of stay up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The agreement was signed in November of 2017 during the sixth meeting of heads of government of China and 16 Central and Eastern European Countries in Budapest, Hungary.