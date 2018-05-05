LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China-BiH visa-free regime to go into effect

1
2018-05-05 12:50Xinhua Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's agreement on a mutual visa-free regime with Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will take effect on May 29, 2018, Chinese Embassy in BiH told Xinhua on Friday.

At a meeting in BiH's capital on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to BiH Chen Bo handed the third note to BiH Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak, confirming that both China and BiH have completed internal procedures.

According to the agreement, holders of valid ordinary passports of both countries' citizens shall be exempted from visa requirement for entry into, exit from, stay in or transit through the territory of the other country during the period of stay up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The agreement was signed in November of 2017 during the sixth meeting of heads of government of China and 16 Central and Eastern European Countries in Budapest, Hungary.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.