Beijing parks receive 1.9 mln visitors during Int'l Workers' Day holiday

2018-05-02 Xinhua

More than 1.92 million people visited Beijing's 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture during the past three-day holiday.

The top three popular parks were the Summer Palace, Beijing Zoo and the Beihai Park, receiving 374,000, 293,000, and 223,000 visitors respectively, according to Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

Around 20 cultural events were held in parks across the city, and some will continue until the end of May, including flower exhibitions in Zhongshan Park, Jingshan Park, Xiangshan Park and the Temple of Heaven.

The International Workers' Day holiday started on Sunday this year.

　　

