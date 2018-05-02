China sees tourism boom during May Day holiday

Tourists visit the Luanzhou Ancient City in Luanxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 29, 2018. The Luanzhou Ancient City attracted many tourists during the Labor Day holiday. [Photo: Xinhua]

China saw a tourism boom during the three-day May Day holiday, with tourism consumption becoming more diversified, official data showed Tuesday.

The country's tourism industry raked in 87.16 billion yuan (13.73

billion U.S. dollars) in revenue during the holiday that ended Tuesday, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

During the holiday, tourist destinations across China received a total of 147 million domestic tourists, a year-on-year increase of 9.3 percent.

While tours around major cities, to the countryside, and eco-tour were the top choices of tourists, culture, education and revolution-themed tours have become new highlights, the ministry's report show.