China's first Atlantis resort opens in Sanya

A view of the Atlantis Sanya resort. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

China's first Atlantis resort opened in Sanya on Saturday, marking a tourism milestone in tropical Hainan province and ushering in a higher level of service with integrated high-end entertainment, said local officials.

Atlantis Sanya's grand opening, which coincided with the festivities for the 30th anniversary of Hainan province, was marked by a gala unveiling event on Saturday night that was attended by Hainan government officials, business leaders, and Chinese and international and celebrities.

The landmark one-stop resort complex, built with an 11 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) investment, will provided larger-than-life exotic and marine exhibits and offer rich dining experiences. The complex is located at Haitang Bay, which has beautiful beaches that stretch more than 10 kilometers in northern Sanya, dubbed by some as the Hawaii of the East.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of the Shangghai-based conglomerate Fosun International that developed the resort, sees Atlantis Sanya as a response to the growing trend of family–focused hospitality, ushering in a new era for tourism in Hainan and China as a whole.

"Atlantis Sanya promises to redefine vacationing and propel Hainan Island into a new era of world-class hospitality and tourism," said Guo. "With something for every family member to enjoy, we've designed the ultimate multigenerational resort experience, focused on delivering quality family time and treasured memories that last a lifetime."

Overlooking the South China Sea, Atlantis Sanya covers some 540,000 square meters and boasts one of the largest open-air aquariums in the world, The Ambassador Lagoon, a unique underwater habitat, home to more than 86,000 species of marine life, enchants visitors as they journey to discover the mythical heart of Atlantis. The resort's 1,314 guest rooms and 154 suites not only offer spectacular island and coastal vistas, but also serene views of life below the waves. This is the first guest experience of its kind in China, immersing visitors in the mysteries of the ocean and allowing them to learn more about the richness and diversity of its inhabitants.

Heiko Schreiner, Atlantis Sanya's managing director, said, "We want Atlantis Sanya to be known as one that both amazes and inspires."