Hong Kong Airlines to start daily flights between Hong Kong, Manila

2018-04-28 11:16Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Hong Kong Airlines will start flying daily between its home base Hong Kong and Manila starting June 1 to cater to the growing number of travellers, the airline said at a launching ceremony held here Friday.

Michael Ma, Director of Commercial at Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, said the move is to meet the increasing demand for flights between the Philippines and Hong Kong.

"We are pleased to offer customers more travel options than ever. Our entry into a new market marks an exciting milestone for us, and we look forward to developing this even further," Ma said.

According to official figures by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, visitor arrivals from the Philippines climbed to 894,489 in 2017, up 13 percent from 2016.

Hong Kong Airlines' new service will meet the increasing travel demand from the Philippines to Hong Kong and beyond, the company said in a statement.

Hong Kong Airlines will deploy an Airbus A320 on the new route, which will be outfitted with a single-class configuration and offer 174 seats in Economy Class.

　　

