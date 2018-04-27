Macao holds 6th Int'l travel expo

The 6th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo kicked off Friday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region, showcasing various tourist products, cultural and creative industries, as well as gastronomy.

There are 550 booths in the three-day event, covering six key elements of the tourism industry, namely dining, lodging, transportation, entertainment, sightseeing and shopping.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao government Tourism Office, said at the opening ceremony that the expo is expected to foster profound integration between tourism and other related industries, as well as create substantial business benefits for all participants.

A total of 420 travel or tourism-related enterprises and units from 50 countries and regions took part in the expo, including professionals and operators from tourism and other related sectors.