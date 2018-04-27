Airbus strengthens service capacities in China

Airbus has unveiled its new service facility in Beijing, with an aim to enhance its service capacity for Chinese airliners.

Eltra Services Beijing (ELTRA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus China, will expand its services on the new site, Airbus China announced Thursday.

Covering an area of 2,200 square meters, the new site is located on the Airbus China Beijing campus, which is near Beijing Capital International Airport.

It is composed of an avionics workshop, mechanical workshop, warehouse, and office areas.

Airbus has a long term plan "From China, In China," with a target to support Chinese airlines more closely with local staff and facilities, said Regis Boniau, vice president in customer services at Airbus China commercial aircraft and chairman of ELTRA.

Airbus will continue to develop services in fields such as aircraft repair, new aircraft component warranty support, configuration and technical support.

Its services will be extended to airliners from other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

China is the largest civil aircraft market for Airbus, representing about one-quarter of its global sales.

In 2017, Airbus delivered 176 aircraft to China.

To date, more than 1,550 Airbus aircraft are in service in China.