Chongqing's first paleontological fossil park to open

A national geopark featuring paleontological fossils in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will open to the public Saturday.

The park covering nearly 100 square km of land will showcase wood fossils, dinosaur footprints and the Danxia landform, a landscape consisting of red sandstone characterized by steep cliffs.

It will serve as a geological park including the functions of scientific research, tourism and leisure, according to Xie Xianming, a park administrator.

Chongqing has 10 geoparks, which received a total of over 2 million visitors in three years, generating a revenue of 2.6 billion yuan (about 412 million U.S. dollars).