LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chongqing's first paleontological fossil park to open

1
2018-04-26 14:50Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A national geopark featuring paleontological fossils in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will open to the public Saturday.

The park covering nearly 100 square km of land will showcase wood fossils, dinosaur footprints and the Danxia landform, a landscape consisting of red sandstone characterized by steep cliffs.

It will serve as a geological park including the functions of scientific research, tourism and leisure, according to Xie Xianming, a park administrator.

Chongqing has 10 geoparks, which received a total of over 2 million visitors in three years, generating a revenue of 2.6 billion yuan (about 412 million U.S. dollars).

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.