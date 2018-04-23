LINE

Ministry: 'Heavy casualties' involving Chinese tourists reported in the DPRK

A serious traffic accident involving heavy casualties of Chinese tourists occurs on Sunday night, April 22, 2018. (Photo/Video screenshot from CCTV)

The Foreign Ministry website said in a Monday release that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea had briefed the Chinese embassy on Sunday night that a serious traffic accident involving Chinese tourists had occurred on Sunday involving heavy casualties.

The details are being verified and an embassy working group had rushed to the scene of the accident accompanied by officials from the DPRK Foreign Ministry, the release said.

The Foreign Ministry launched its emergency response procedure overnight to offer whatever help was needed, the release said.

　　

