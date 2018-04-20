LINE

Alipay expected to boost St. Petersburg tourism

Warships participate in the celebration of the Navy Day on the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 31, 2016. The Navy Day is a national holiday in Russia that normally takes place on the last Sunday of July. (Photo/Xinhua)

St. Petersburg in Russia is partnering up with Alibaba's Alipay to attract more Chinese tourists.

Russia's Sputnik reports that the city's tourism authorities are expected to sign an agreement with Alipay at the Digital Forum, currently held in the city.

Figures from World Without Borders show that 24,000 Chinese tourists visited St. Petersburg under a visa-free policy during the first three months of this year.

Over 100,000 people from China are expected to visit Russia during the World Cup between June 14 and July 15.

Data from Alibaba's Ant Financial show Russia is Alipay's biggest overseas market, providing one third of its total overseas business volume.

　　

