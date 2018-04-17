LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Europe accounts for 10 pct of customized travel by outbound Chinese tourists: report

1
2018-04-17 14:00Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's customized travel market in 2017 was growing fast, an industry report revealed on Monday.

Some 40 percent of customized travel by Chinese tourists was for outbound travel plans, among which Europe accounted for 10 percent, according to the report.

The report was jointly released by online tour operator Ctrip.com and China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI), at the first Business Summit of Ctrip Customized Travel held in the Hungarian capital on Monday.

The joint report, "Customized Travels of Chinese Visitors to Europe", detailed the growth of demand for customized travel to Europe in 2017.

Ctrip Customized Travel CEO Kane Xu said, "China's travel market is booming which offers a new business model and opportunities for products and services in customized travel."

With a year-on-year growth of 130 percent, Europe has seen increasing Chinese travelers opting for such unique, personalized travel experiences. Apart from being unique, main demands for trips were those that were in-depth, slow pace, private, niche and more about leisure.

From Ctrip's travel data, 2017 saw more than 6 million Chinese making their first entry to Europe. A total of 9.3 percent of Chinese travelers chose Europe as their outbound destination, making it the second most popular continent for Chinese travelers. Females traveled more than males and 23 percent of total outbound tourists to Europe were aged 50 and over.

The top 5 European countries for customized travel were Britain, Italy, France, Russia and Greece. On average, customized trips to Europe lasted around 12 days with tours not exceeding two countries.

"The demand and consumption of customized travel by Chinese consumers is unique and represents a leading global market segment. It is characterized by its popularity, youthfulness and high growth rates," according to Director of COTRI Wolfgang Georg Arlt.

Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou were the top three departure cities for customized travel. While they made up 50 percent of customized travel, second-tier cities such as Harbin, Wuhan, Fuzhou, Nanjing and Hangzhou were part of the fastest-growing cities with year-on-year growth exceeding 100 percent.

Personalized demands and themes from gastronomy to wedding photography to study tours to honeymoons to specific sporting interests and activities could be fulfilled through Ctrip's vast resources and selections.

The sheer size of Europe provided a great variety of options for Chinese tourists, according to the report.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.