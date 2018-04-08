LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese pastoral county invests big to improve environment

1
2018-04-08 16:53Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Wuyuan, an east China county famed for its cole flowers and pastoral beauty, is investing big to improve the environment.

Wuyuan is located in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The county will spend one billion yuan (about 158 million U.S. dollars) to renovate toilets, roads, ponds, and other rural infrastructure in over 1,400 villages, said Yu Hemao, director of rural affairs in the county. All projects will be finished by the end of this year.

The fund will include government money which is earmarked for rural projects, bank loans, and public funds, he said.

Last year, the county received 22 million tourists, up 24 percent year on year. Tourist spending totalled 16.8 billion yuan, up 52 percent. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Jiangxi.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.