Chinese pastoral county invests big to improve environment

Wuyuan, an east China county famed for its cole flowers and pastoral beauty, is investing big to improve the environment.

Wuyuan is located in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The county will spend one billion yuan (about 158 million U.S. dollars) to renovate toilets, roads, ponds, and other rural infrastructure in over 1,400 villages, said Yu Hemao, director of rural affairs in the county. All projects will be finished by the end of this year.

The fund will include government money which is earmarked for rural projects, bank loans, and public funds, he said.

Last year, the county received 22 million tourists, up 24 percent year on year. Tourist spending totalled 16.8 billion yuan, up 52 percent. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Jiangxi.