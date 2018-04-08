LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism inaugurated in Beijing

1
2018-04-08 14:17CGTN Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
The newly-formed Ministry of Culture and Tourism is inaugurated in Beijing, April 8, 2018. (Photo/CGTN)

The newly-formed Ministry of Culture and Tourism is inaugurated in Beijing, April 8, 2018. (Photo/CGTN)

The newly-formed Ministry of Culture and Tourism was inaugurated on Sunday as a sign reflecting its name was placed outside its Beijing headquarters. Earlier in March, the People's Republic of China announced that the Ministry of Culture and the China National Tourism Administration would merge into the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism's headquarters is located in Dongcheng District of China's capital city. It was established to coordinate the development of China's cultural and tourism industries, enhancing the country's soft power and cultural influence.

Former Chinese minister of culture Luo Shugang was elected as the new minister of culture and tourism, and Li Jinzao was appointed vice minister.

China's national legislature adopted a massive cabinet restructuring plan to make the government better structured, more efficient, and service-oriented in March.

According to the plan, a total of seven new ministries and commissions will be created, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Ecological Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, National Health Commission, Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The country will complete establishing its new departments in mid-April.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.