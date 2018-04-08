China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism inaugurated in Beijing

The newly-formed Ministry of Culture and Tourism is inaugurated in Beijing, April 8, 2018. (Photo/CGTN)

The newly-formed Ministry of Culture and Tourism was inaugurated on Sunday as a sign reflecting its name was placed outside its Beijing headquarters. Earlier in March, the People's Republic of China announced that the Ministry of Culture and the China National Tourism Administration would merge into the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism's headquarters is located in Dongcheng District of China's capital city. It was established to coordinate the development of China's cultural and tourism industries, enhancing the country's soft power and cultural influence.

Former Chinese minister of culture Luo Shugang was elected as the new minister of culture and tourism, and Li Jinzao was appointed vice minister.

China's national legislature adopted a massive cabinet restructuring plan to make the government better structured, more efficient, and service-oriented in March.

According to the plan, a total of seven new ministries and commissions will be created, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Ecological Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, National Health Commission, Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The country will complete establishing its new departments in mid-April.