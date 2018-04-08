China sees 100 mln domestic tourist trips during tomb-sweeping holiday

Passengers wait to board a bullet train at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Lei)

China saw 100 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day tomb-sweeping holiday, up 8.3 percent from last year's holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The tourism revenue reached 42.1 billion yuan (about 6.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday which lasts from Thursday to Saturday, up 8 percent, according to the ministry.

While tourists still favor sites of natural scenes, an increasing number of people chose to visit martyrs' cemeteries and memorial sites of revolution, the ministry said in a report.

The Tomb-sweeping Day, or Qingming Festival, is an important occasion for Chinese people to honor their ancestors. Many also spent the three-day holiday on leisure travel.