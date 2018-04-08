LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China sees 100 mln domestic tourist trips during tomb-sweeping holiday

1
2018-04-08 09:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Passengers wait to board a bullet train at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Lei)

Passengers wait to board a bullet train at Jinan Railway Station in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Lei)

China saw 100 million domestic tourist trips during the three-day tomb-sweeping holiday, up 8.3 percent from last year's holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The tourism revenue reached 42.1 billion yuan (about 6.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday which lasts from Thursday to Saturday, up 8 percent, according to the ministry.

While tourists still favor sites of natural scenes, an increasing number of people chose to visit martyrs' cemeteries and memorial sites of revolution, the ministry said in a report.

The Tomb-sweeping Day, or Qingming Festival, is an important occasion for Chinese people to honor their ancestors. Many also spent the three-day holiday on leisure travel.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.