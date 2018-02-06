LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Most Chinese travelers willing to stay at B&Bs: survey

1
2018-02-06 14:56Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

About two-thirds of travellers in China said they would choose to stay at bed and breakfasts or home-style guesthouses while travelling, according to a survey released by the China Youth Daily on Tuesday.

The survey, which interviewed 2,010 people, found that 59.4 percent of travellers were satisfied with these inns, the newspaper reported.

Those interviewed said they like these inns because they can experience local customs and cultures, and the services provided are often personalized, the survey found.

Such guesthouses often have unique architectural styles and decor, and their prices are usually good, they said.

About 51.3 percent of those surveyed said they or those they know have had bad experiences when staying at these inns. The biggest problems are insufficient support facilities and hygiene, according to the survey.

The survey showed 64.2 percent of the travellers hoped authorities could step up quality approval for guesthouse operators, and 55.9 percent suggested staff of these inns receive professional training.

Among those interviewed, 52.2 percent were born in the 1980s and 25.8 percent were born in the 1990s, according to the report.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.