Chinese tourists to Britain soaring : report

The number of Chinese tourists to Britain in 2017 doubled that in 2016, making it one of the fastest growing overseas destinations.

According to a report released by Chinese online travel agency Ctrip on Monday, more than 60,000 people booked a trip to Britain through their platform in 2017. The number surged due to the depreciation of British pound, and the launching of more direct flights between Chinese and British cities, the report said.

About 42 percent of the tourists chose to travel with tour groups, while the rest preferred a personalized travel plan, the report said.

Per capita consumption was around 10,000 yuan (1,589 U.S. dollars). Most visitors spent eight to 10 days on their trip, yet trips lasting over 15 days were also popular.

Most Chinese tourists paid visits to castles, churches and opera houses.

Ctrip said it would keep promoting tourism to Britain, by deepening cooperation with local travel agencies and launching more tourism products.

A report jointly released by the China Tourism Academy and Ctrip earlier this year said that Britain was among the top three favorite European destinations for Chinese tourists.