Shanghai provides self-service exit-entry travel

Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection now provides passengers using automated border control lanes with self-service exit-entry travel record statements free of charge, without needing an additional exit or entry stamp, eastday.com reported Thursday.

These self-services, in total of 34, are distributed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal and Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. It brings huge convenience to passengers who have varying transactional requirements such as tax refunds, reimbursement and visa write-offs, and will further attract more passengers to use automated border control lanes.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, such statements adopt various anti-counterfeit technologies and enjoy the same effect as an exit or entry stamp affixed to a passenger's travel document.