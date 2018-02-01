French treasures exhibited in Beijing

Starting from Tuesday, over 100 art pieces from Paris will be exhibited in the National Museum in Beijing for almost half a year to tell Chinese visitors the history and art of France, Chinanews.com reported on Jan. 30.

The exhibits depict the French art and social landscape during the period from the French Revolution to the First World War. They were created by masters of neoclassical and academic schools, and originally housed at the National School of Fine Arts in Paris and the Centre National des Arts Plastiques (CNAP).

This exhibition was jointly facilitated by two countries to foster cultural exchanges. Chinese and French cultures started mutual appreciation and respect since the 19th century, and keep exchanges till now, said Kathy Alliou, representative of the National School of Fine Arts, at the opening ceremony.

This is a milestone for bilateral cultural exchanges, and also the first time for the two prestigious art institutions to present their collected artworks in China, quoting Guanshen Cai, president of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and also supporter of the exhibition.

The exhibition will last for five months in Beijing and then go to Kunming in southwest China for another three months. Thanks to this activity, Chinese visitors can experience the charm of French culture without going abroad.