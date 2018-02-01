LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Exhibition

French treasures exhibited in Beijing

1
2018-02-01 14:05People's Daily Online Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Starting from Tuesday, over 100 art pieces from Paris will be exhibited in the National Museum in Beijing for almost half a year to tell Chinese visitors the history and art of France, Chinanews.com reported on Jan. 30.

The exhibits depict the French art and social landscape during the period from the French Revolution to the First World War. They were created by masters of neoclassical and academic schools, and originally housed at the National School of Fine Arts in Paris and the Centre National des Arts Plastiques (CNAP).

This exhibition was jointly facilitated by two countries to foster cultural exchanges. Chinese and French cultures started mutual appreciation and respect since the 19th century, and keep exchanges till now, said Kathy Alliou, representative of the National School of Fine Arts, at the opening ceremony.

This is a milestone for bilateral cultural exchanges, and also the first time for the two prestigious art institutions to present their collected artworks in China, quoting Guanshen Cai, president of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and also supporter of the exhibition.

The exhibition will last for five months in Beijing and then go to Kunming in southwest China for another three months. Thanks to this activity, Chinese visitors can experience the charm of French culture without going abroad.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.