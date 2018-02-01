Shanghai to develop into a global tourism city

The tourism revenue of Shanghai grew 15.7 percent year-on-year in 2017 to 448.5 billion yuan ($71.32 billion), Chen Qun, deputy mayor of Shanghai, announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Shanghai has set up a goal of building itself into a world-renowned tourism city with global influence. The contribution of tourism to the economic and social development of the city has been increasing with a number of new tourism sites, facilities and projects in place.

Chen said that Shanghai will continue to strive for that goal by nurturing a batch of new, competitive tourism projects in 2018.

The city aims to increase tourism revenue to 500 billion yuan by 2020, and expects to receive 9 million inbound visits and 360 million domestic trips by 2020.