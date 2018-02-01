Huangpu River tours set for an upgrade

The water tours along the Huangpu River will be improved so as to provide tourists with more options and showcase more of the city's history, Shanghai's top tourism official said on Wednesday.

Xu Weiwan, director of the Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration, said during a media briefing that tours of different lengths will be introduced in the near future. These new tours will feature an extended route that would allow visitors to view the historical buildings and skyscrapers on both sides of the main section of the river as well as the city's former industrial sites and contemporary and modern museums.

Presently, water tours take tourists along a standard route that spans the main section of the Bund.

Xu added that the planned short route could be similar to the current one that boats are taking, while the medium route would take passengers on a tour of the area between Yangpu Bridge and Lupu Bridge. The long route may begin at Fuxing Island Park in Yangpu district before ending at Xupu Bridge in Xuhui district. She pointed out that the details of the projects are still being discussed.

"With such a plan, water tours on the Huangpu River will undoubtedly become a competitive product among river tours in cities worldwide," Xu said.

Shanghai mayor Ying Yong said at a news conference on Monday that the position and quality of water tours on the Huangpu River as well as the lighting on both banks will be upgraded this year to turn the area into a world-class tourism spot.