Dali Honor Hotel to open

A sunset at the Dali Honor Hotel. (Photo/Courtesy of Dali Honor Hotel)

Dali Honor Hotel is a modern golf-themed hotel near Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in Dali, Yunnan Province. It is adjacent to the three pagodas of the Chongsheng Temple, and the ancient town in Dali and other famous tourism spots.

Recognized by Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) and proud to be the only SLH hotel member in Yunnan, the hotel aims to become a luxurious golf-themed hotel brand in Dali and Yunnan as well as an extraordinary destination for golf enthusiasts from all over the world.

The hotel name "Honor," homonymic from a Chinese word that originates from the Bai language meaning "blue sky, white clouds," vividly indicates the excellent location and surrounding environment of the hotel. Located in the Canghai International Golf Resort, the hotel provides easy access to one of China's most beautiful golf courses Dali Canghai Gold, which overlooks the scenic Erhai Lake with a backdrop of the magnificent 19 Cangshan peaks.

The overall structure of the hotel consists of eight courtyard villas and 23 contemporary guest rooms all designed around the themes of elegance, tea, joy and heritage. The rooms offer chic luxury Dali accommodations and are carefully bedecked with thoughtful details to amuse and delight. With our unique living rooms and decked terraces, guests can enjoy natural daylight year round. All of the interior equipment is from world-famous brands, such as sanitary facilities from Gessi and TOTO and toiletries from Salvatore Ferragamo, to ensure our guests can enjoy a memorable and comfortable leisure vacation.

The hotel is also equipped with all manners of affiliated facilities - an all-day Chinese and Western restaurant, a private cigar bar, a deluxe wine bar, a leisure chess and tea house, a board meeting room designed for business trip use, indoor golf, a gym and spa and a specially designed cantilevered temperature-controlled infinity pool. Honor Hotels & Resorts•Yun Shu Dali are truly ideal destinations for both golf enthusiasts and recreation tourists all over the world, with timeless hospitality delivered flawlessly.

"Our vision and mission are to create new lifestyles and to build a reputation among the local community as a high-end luxury hotel. Utilizing the iconic location to drive through all channels and set up a new benchmark in the market. While offering intimate and personalized service to our guests, we aim to receive high recognition to improve guests' experiences and drive a long-term profit chain. We aim to be the most influential luxury leisure hotels and resorts in the Chinese market in next five years," said Zhao Wanting, director of brand strategy of Dali Honor Hotel Investment Management Co, LTD.