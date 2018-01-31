Premier Tour offered since day one: Shanghai Disneyland

Premier Tour has been offered since the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort, said Shanghai Disneyland on Monday, in response to the heated online debate over its controversial VIP services.

The theme park was put under fire on Chinese social media recently because of its "line-free" service that allows people to pay for the privilege of jumping to the front of lines at its attractions.

It can be seen from the official mobile application of Shanghai Disneyland that the park offers two kinds of Premier Tours: one charging 2,700 yuan ($426) per person for a three-hour tour, and the other charging 3,000 yuan per person for a six-hour tour. Customers can enjoy anytime access to their favorite attractions with the service.

According to Shanghai Disneyland, the Disney destinations around the world offer various products and services, enabling the customers to arrange schedules at their conveniences, and the Premier Tour is just one of them.