A cruise route connecting Sanya city in south China's Hainan Province and Vietnam was launched Saturday.

The cruise services, including three-day Sanya-Da Nang trip, five-day Sanya-Da Nang-Nha Trang trip and six-day Sanya-Nha Trang-Ho Chi Minh City trip, are available through March 20.

The cruise ship boasts nearly 400 guest rooms and a theater, and offers duty-free shopping and various entertainment services.

In December, Sanya launched a cruise route to the Philippines.