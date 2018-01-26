Chinese-edition of Michelin Guide released

The Chinese-edition of Michelin Guide, the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, was recently released by Meituan-Dianping, China's largest group buying website, Chinese newspaper Economic Daily reported on Jan. 25.

As rare as black pearls, the site selected 330 highly recommended restaurants from a total of 7 million restaurants on its platform.

Zhang Chuan, senior vice president of the site, disclosed that the restaurants were selected based on comprehensive evaluation of service management, supporting facilities, and cultural inheritance of the restaurants.

The average customer at the restaurants spends about 677 yuan ($107) and roughly 30 percent of them spend between 500-1,000 yuan.

However, price is not the sole standard in selection of the restaurants, as 25 of the restaurants on the list average less than 100 yuan per customer.

Wang Xing, CEO of the site, said that the guide is intended to promote the effect of the quality of the restaurants, promote better services, and most importantly, let people around the world appreciate the beauty of Chinese culture through Chinese delicacies.