China to promote sustainable Arctic tourism

China advocates low-carbon tourism, ecotourism, and responsible tourism, and hopes to contribute to the sustainable development of Arctic tourism, according to a white paper issued Friday.

As a source of tourists to the Arctic, China supports and encourages its enterprises to cooperate with Arctic States in developing tourism in the region, said the document titled China's Arctic Policy, issued by the State Council Information Council.

China calls for continuous efforts to enhance security, insurance, and rescue systems to ensure the safety of tourists in the Arctic, said the white paper.

It explained China's training and regulation of Chinese tourism agencies and professionals involved in Arctic tourism, and endeavors in raising the environmental awareness of Chinese tourists.

It also highlighted that China's participation is on the condition that the Arctic residents, including the indigenous peoples, will truly benefit from the development of Arctic resources.