LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China to promote sustainable Arctic tourism

1
2018-01-26 11:00Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China advocates low-carbon tourism, ecotourism, and responsible tourism, and hopes to contribute to the sustainable development of Arctic tourism, according to a white paper issued Friday.

As a source of tourists to the Arctic, China supports and encourages its enterprises to cooperate with Arctic States in developing tourism in the region, said the document titled China's Arctic Policy, issued by the State Council Information Council.

China calls for continuous efforts to enhance security, insurance, and rescue systems to ensure the safety of tourists in the Arctic, said the white paper.

It explained China's training and regulation of Chinese tourism agencies and professionals involved in Arctic tourism, and endeavors in raising the environmental awareness of Chinese tourists.

It also highlighted that China's participation is on the condition that the Arctic residents, including the indigenous peoples, will truly benefit from the development of Arctic resources.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.