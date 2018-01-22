LINE

China aims to improve safety, smoothness of Spring Festival travel rush

China's Ministry of Public Security has asked police departments across the country to guarantee the safety and smoothness of road traffic during the upcoming travel rush for the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.

Police should screen and fix potential travel safety risks before the 40-day travel rush starts on February 1, according to a notice issued by the ministry's traffic management bureau.

It also asked police to optimize the handling of traffic congestion as about 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during this year's travel rush.

Police should also step up emergency management and spare no effort to deal with bad weather conditions such as low temperatures, snow and ice, the notice said.

It also stressed that traffic police and volunteers should be organized to provide services, such as giving directions and providing water and first aid supplies.

　　

