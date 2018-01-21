LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Direct flight to link Shenzhen, Brussels

1
2018-01-21 15:30Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Hainan Airlines will launch a direct flight connecting China's southern city of Shenzhen with the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Starting March 20, flights will leave Shenzhen for Brussels every Tuesday and Thursday. The route will be operated by Boeing 787.

Hainan Airlines has already launched direct flights to Brussels from Beijing and Shanghai.

China has seen increased transport routes to Europe as cultural exchanges and tourism have experienced a boom in recent years.

Nearly 3.5 million Chinese citizens visited European Union (EU) countries in 2016, spending about 11.49 billion U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, the number of EU citizens travelling to China exceeded 3.1 million, yielding an estimated 14.17 billion U.S. dollars.

　　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.