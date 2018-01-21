Direct flight to link Shenzhen, Brussels

Hainan Airlines will launch a direct flight connecting China's southern city of Shenzhen with the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Starting March 20, flights will leave Shenzhen for Brussels every Tuesday and Thursday. The route will be operated by Boeing 787.

Hainan Airlines has already launched direct flights to Brussels from Beijing and Shanghai.

China has seen increased transport routes to Europe as cultural exchanges and tourism have experienced a boom in recent years.

Nearly 3.5 million Chinese citizens visited European Union (EU) countries in 2016, spending about 11.49 billion U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, the number of EU citizens travelling to China exceeded 3.1 million, yielding an estimated 14.17 billion U.S. dollars.