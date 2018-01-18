2018 Macao Year of Gastronomy kicks off

The 2018 Macao Year of Gastronomy was launched Wednesday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), featuring a series of activities to preserve and display the SAR's cultural legacy with gastronomy as a key element.

The event, organized by the SAR government, is also one of the key events to promote Macao SAR's image as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, which was entitled by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) late in October last year.

When delivering his speech at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO Getachew Engida said that the event is expected to provide an opportunity for Macao to develop regional and international cooperation and strengthen its reputation as a hub of gastronomy.

Alexis Tam, the secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government, said that Macao aims to provide more training opportunities for the next generations of culinary arts talent, and ensure the inheritance of local cuisines.

He also said that Macao will enhance its collaboration with other cities within the network, and encourage more cooperation between gastronomy and creative industries.

Following the opening ceremony, the Macao Gastronomy Carnival was held, with guests visiting the delicacy stalls and tasting an array of local cuisines.