Courtyard Shanghai Suning Universal opens

Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal (Photo/Courtesy of Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal)

On December 29, Marriott International Group announced the official opening of Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal. The 222-room hotel's ingenious blend of innovative technology, modern design and welcoming guest service will provide travelers around the world with a comfortable and fun-filled experience. Located at the Shanghai Suning Tian Yu International Plaza in the heart of the Changfeng Ecological Business Park in Putuo district, Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal was built by Suning Universal Group.

The Suning Tian Yu International Plaza is a multifunctional business complex that offers office space, apartments, leisure and entertainment as well as museums. The complex derives its essence from neoclassical European architecture.

The hotel has an advantageous geographical location and convenient transportation. It is only 15 minutes from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport by car and 50 minutes from Shanghai Pudong International Airport. It is also close to the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), making it ideal for business and conference travelers.

"We are very happy to add the Courtyard by Marriott brand to the hotels in Shanghai and increase the number of hotels in Shanghai with our brand to seven. Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal will be an ideal choice for the world's pioneer travelers by providing superior service and an excellent experience for guests traveling to this cosmopolitan city," said Mike Fulkerson, vice president of Marriott International Group's Asia-Pacific brand promotion.

The hotel has 222 spacious rooms, all of which have a view of picturesque, European-style courtyards. Each room is set with an ergonomically designed work area, equipped with high-speed internet access and a 42-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) television with satellite channels. Each room is also fully equipped with a fridge, minibar and personal safe.

The hotel's all-day restaurant, Pavilion, offers a varied breakfast buffet with Chinese and Western cuisine for lunch and dinner. Pavilion also has nine private rooms for guests to enjoy private lunches or dinners. The Lounge offers delicate pastries and desserts, coffee, tea, wine, spirits and cocktails to create an elegant reception atmosphere suitable for either a business chat over drinks or just relaxing.

With a total area of 730 square meters, Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal offers a 368-square-meter pillarless ballroom with high-definition LCD walls and six multifunctional meeting rooms equipped with roll-screens and projectors.

"The Courtyard by Marriott brand has been growing rapidly in China, and we are confident that with its superior location, original European design and quality amenities, Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal will offer business and leisure travelers the best accommodation experience as well as the Courtyard by Marriott's exceptional guest service," said Pan Desheng, the general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Shanghai Suning Universal.