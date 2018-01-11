The top eight things you should do in China in 2018

China is a huge country with an extremely long history, as such it can be difficult to decide what to do or where to go. Below is a list of the top eight not-to-be-missed activities you should take part in if you visit, or are already in, China.

Panda snow fight in Chengdu, Sichuan Province

What is more interesting than having a snowball fight with your friends? Watching pandas play around in the snow!

When an unexpected snowfall hit Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, at the beginning of 2018, no one was more surprised than the local resident pandas. Living in the southern part of China where the temperature is usually warmer, pandas usually don't have the chance to see snow. So when this recent snow hit the region, the animals had a great time rolling in snow covered fields. Their charmingly naive behavior has attracted numerous visitors to the Chengdu Giant Panda Research Base and some of their funny actions have even become memes online. Who knows how long it will be before the snow melts, so you might want to book your trip as soon as possible.

Location: 1375 Panda Road, Northern Suburb, Chengdu, Sichuan

Explore the newly opened Qixiang Gate area at the Forbidden City

On January 1, the Palace Museum opened up the Qixiang Gate in the Forbidden City. This move opened up several areas of the imperial palace that had never before been seen by the public. This year will also be a good time to visit the Palace Museum because the regular exhibitions at the Treasure Hall and Clock Museum are going to be changed up for the first time ever, meaning some new exciting objects are sure to be put on display.

After a day-trip in the imperial palace, we recommend taking home a Chinese fu (fortune) character from the shop, it just might bring you good luck!

Location: Palace Museum, Beijing

Enjoy the Tibetan 'Epic of King Gesar' in Gansu Province

Many travelers enjoy heading to Tibetan regions in China to take in these areas' unique scenery and sacred religious culture. If you want to learn more about Tibetan culture, then the Epic of King Gesar is a performance you shouldn't miss.

One of the three famous epics in China, the Epic of King Gesar was listed as a World Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 2009. A story passed down through the ages, it was adapted into live performances that can be seen in many theaters throughout the province.

Test the limits of your courage on Hunan's glass skywalk

Want to see how brave you and your friends are? Then you should head to Hunan Province's Shiniuzhai National Geological Park for a walk on its unique transparent skywalk! Traveling across this special skywalk made of glass, you can get a great aerial view of the valley 180 meters below.

The sound of your heart beating in your ears as the wind rushes past is sure to become an exciting memory as you inch your way along the transparent glass walkway.

Shiniuzhai is not only famous for its walkway, but also because it was an important historical military position.

Old Shanghai atmosphere at the Lane Museum

Viewed mainly as a modern city, Shanghai attracts a lot of foreign visitors for its cosmopolitan culture, but what makes the city attractive is far more than that. This is where the spirit of Old Shanghai and its numerous traditional alleyways come in.

Recently, a museum dedicated to the history of these alleyways opened to the public. If you truly want to understand all facets of Shanghai, this is a great place to start.

Location: Xiwang Garden Lane Museum, 68 Fengxian Road, Jing'an district, Shanghai

Ice fishing in Inner Mongolia

Every winter, Hulun Buir in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, holds the Ice Fishing Festival. During this special time, the men of the Daur ethnic minority group dress in traditional clothing and compete in a fishing competition.

Accompanied by the beat of drums, participants gather around holes cut into the frozen river and use harpoons to catch fish as they are cheered on by the singing and dancing of beautiful Daur women.

Location: Inner Mongolia Morin Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner

A foodie's search for flavor in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Tired of walking around with an empty stomach? Why not treat yourself to a wonderful local treat in Guangxi Province known as luosifen (Snail Rice Noodles)! The smell of this dish might be a little unappealing to some people, but its taste is guaranteed to not let you down. The dish mixes specially-made rice noodles that originated from the Dai ethnic minority, local snails and a soup made from sour bamboo shoots, agaric, peanuts, and other sauces. Both sour and spicy, luosifen impresses visitors with its unforgettable flavor.

If you want to learn more about the dish, you can head to the Luosifen Museum in Liuzhou, which aims to introduce the beauty of this food to the world.

Location: Luosifen Museum, 9 Putaoshan Road, Yufeng district, Liuzhou, Guangxi

Enjoy the scenery from Hunan to Yunan by High Speed Rail

Last but not least, traveling by the high-speed train is definitely something you don't want to miss! Starting from Hunan and heading all the way to Southwest China's Yunnan Province, you can enjoy some of the most beautiful landscapes China has to offer. This line is famous because it passes through numerous beautiful tourist sites. Don't forget to capture the memories from this trip with your camera!

Location: Changshanan Railway Station, Changsha, Hunan