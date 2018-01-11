World ice dragon boat championship opens in North China

Participators compete in the first world ice dragon boat championship which kicked off on Wednesday in Dolon Nor, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The first world ice dragon boat championship kicked off on Wednesday in Dolon Nor, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Over 300 participators from 23 countries and regions will compete in the three-day championship that features 12-men, five-men and four-men ice dragon boat racing over 100 and 200 meters.

A lot of participators are beginners in ice dragon boat racing, although they are veterans in the dragon boat.

"I've played dragon boat racing for over 20 years, but to play the ice dragon boat is the first time. It's harder and needs more strength, but it's quite exciting," said Volker Briel from Germany.

The cold weather caused some trouble to Pei Rong and her teammates from Singapore, as the temperature dropped to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

"We are used to playing dragon boat racing, and ice dragon boat is quite different, as we need to push the pike into the ice to move the boat forward," said Pei.

"Something in common between the two racings is teamwork and cooperation," Pei added.

The ice adaptation of dragon boat racing is part of programs to boost winter sports and local tourism.