Birthplace of Confucius at center of new cultural and tourism area

2018-01-11 10:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

East China's Shandong province has designated an area around Qufu City, the birthplace of Confucius, to serve as a region for cultural tourism and to recognize China's historical philosophers by 2030, the provincial government said Wednesday.

The area will cover 3,631 square kilometers and include the birthplaces of many ancient Chinese thinkers.

According to a plan by the provincial government, a world Confucianism research center will be established in the region to promote the study of Confucianism.

Global forums on Confucianism and world civilizations will also be held regularly in the region to promote traditional Chinese culture.

Confucius (551-479 BC), an educator and philosopher, founded Confucianism, a school of thought that deeply influenced later generations. He was also the first Chinese person to set up private schools and enroll students from all walks of life.

Nishan in Qufu City, Shandong, is the birthplace of Confucius.

The ideas of Confucius, including rule by virtue, self-discipline in appeasing others and harmony in diversity, have been central to personal, family and social life in China.

Confucianism is seeing a revival as China draws on its traditional culture and develops its vision, concepts, values and ethics to make them keep pace with the times.

　　

