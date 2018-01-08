LINE

App brings nearest public toilets a swipe away for tourists in China

2018-01-08 14:37Global Times

Finding the nearest public toilet in China is often troubling for both tourists and residents.

To help alleviate this common problem, the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA) has partnered with online map Amap to help pinpoint the nearest potties.

Titled "All Tourism Toilet Navigate" in the Amap app, the function not only locates the closest restrooms, but also details their distances, routes and "grade," media reported.

The system aggregated info covering more than 500,000 public toilets and the majority of restrooms at 4A and 5A tourist attractions.

More than 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) has been spent on improving public toilet facilities in China since 2015.

Around 68,000 toilets had been added to tourist attractions nationwide as of October 2017, according to CNTA.

　　

