New GPS tool helps tourists find public toilets across China

Chinese tourism authorities have partnered with a tech company to launch a new tool to help tourists locate over 500,000 public toilets across the country, reports Xinhua.

The new tool is the result of a partnership between the China National Tourism Administration and AutoNavi, a Chinese web mapping, navigation, and location-based services provider. The tool is built into the company's AutoNavi Maps app.

The tool is part of a one-stop shop for tourists to find information about scenic spots, including the location of public toilets, local weather forecasts, introductions and rankings of local facilities, and a channel for visitors to register complaints.

The new tool is said to have covered all of China's national 5A-rated scenic spots and over 70% of 4A-rated attractions, providing information about half a million toilets and other public facilities. More scenic spots are expected to be covered by the tool in the future.

The new tool is part of an ongoing effort by China's government to improve public toilets across the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said months ago that China should strive to improve the provision of public toilets to help improve domestic tourism and raise people's life quality.