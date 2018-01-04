LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Xinjiang airport sees record number of passengers in 2017

1
2018-01-04 15:41Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

More than 21.5 million passengers travelled via the biggest airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region last year, a record high.

The figure indicated growth of 6.45 percent compared with 2016 at Urumqi International Airport in the regional capital, the Xinjiang Airport Group announced Thursday.

The airport handled more than 167,000 flights in 2017, up 3.42 percent year on year, said the group in a statement.

Air routes have connected the airport with 75 domestic cities and 24 overseas cities.

The opening of Shache airport in southern Xinjiang and more feeder routes in the region opening in 2017 have contributed to passenger growth at Urumqi airport, according to the statement.

The airport is expected to handle 30 million passengers and 250,000 tonnes of cargo and mail by 2020, with 10 percent of the volume being international services.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.