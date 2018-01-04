Xinjiang airport sees record number of passengers in 2017

More than 21.5 million passengers travelled via the biggest airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region last year, a record high.

The figure indicated growth of 6.45 percent compared with 2016 at Urumqi International Airport in the regional capital, the Xinjiang Airport Group announced Thursday.

The airport handled more than 167,000 flights in 2017, up 3.42 percent year on year, said the group in a statement.

Air routes have connected the airport with 75 domestic cities and 24 overseas cities.

The opening of Shache airport in southern Xinjiang and more feeder routes in the region opening in 2017 have contributed to passenger growth at Urumqi airport, according to the statement.

The airport is expected to handle 30 million passengers and 250,000 tonnes of cargo and mail by 2020, with 10 percent of the volume being international services.