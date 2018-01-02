LINE

Beijing parks receive 580,000 tourists on New Year holiday

2018-01-02 Xinhua

Beijing's 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Garden and Landscape Architecture received a total of 580,000 tourists during the New Year's Day holiday, an increase of 14 percent year on year.

During the three-day public holiday, a string of events and activities, such as winter sports and flower exhibitions, were held across Beijing's parks.

The Temple of Heaven Park saw 110,000 visitors, while Taoranting Park and the Summer Palace reported 92,000 and 80,000 tourists respectively.

The New Year's Day holiday is one of China's important public holidays.

　　

