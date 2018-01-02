First CPC congress site hosts record number of tourists in 2017

A historic building in Shanghai where the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its first national congress received a record high of 835,000 visitors last year.

The 19th National Congress of the CPC held in October was a key boost for the increase.

From late October to the year-end, the building hosted an average daily number of 5,000 visitors. Daily arrivals exceeded 7,000 on peak days, according to curator Zhang Liming.

The tourists included Party members, the public and foreigners, he said.

On July 23, 1921, the first National Congress of the CPC was convened at 76 Xingye Road in Shanghai, which was attended by 13 people from across China.

The development of the two-story building, which was turned into a memorial site in 1952, has expanded its exhibition space from 450 square meters to 1,000 square meters.

The building received more than 600,000 visitors in 2011 and 2016, the 90th and 95th anniversaries of the founding of the CPC, respectively.