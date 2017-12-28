LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's first ice hotel opens in Inner Mongolia

1
2017-12-28 14:43chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

A hotel made of ice and snow officially opened on Monday at the Olguya Ewenki nationality township in Genhe, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

It is the first of its kind in China. Almost all internal facilities, including beds, tables and decorations are carved with ice.

Covering an area of 1,000 square meters, the hotel has 10 hand-carved art suites, each of 10 to 15 square meters. It also has a recreation hall, a reading room, a bar, and a dining hall.

The temperature in the suites is about 5 degrees below zero.

But the beds are covered with moisture-proof pad and reindeer fur. Warm sleeping bags and clothing are provided to ensure that guests will not get frostbite.

The hotel is expected to melt away in three months as it gets warm in spring.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.