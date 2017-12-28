China's first ice hotel opens in Inner Mongolia

A hotel made of ice and snow officially opened on Monday at the Olguya Ewenki nationality township in Genhe, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

It is the first of its kind in China. Almost all internal facilities, including beds, tables and decorations are carved with ice.

Covering an area of 1,000 square meters, the hotel has 10 hand-carved art suites, each of 10 to 15 square meters. It also has a recreation hall, a reading room, a bar, and a dining hall.

The temperature in the suites is about 5 degrees below zero.

But the beds are covered with moisture-proof pad and reindeer fur. Warm sleeping bags and clothing are provided to ensure that guests will not get frostbite.

The hotel is expected to melt away in three months as it gets warm in spring.