Three Chinese regions embrace six-day visa-free entry policy

Beijing and two neighboring regions in China have doubled the visa-free entry period for nationals of 53 countries.

They will be eligible for a visa waiver for 144 hours (six days) in Beijing, the city of Tianjin and Hebei province under a new transit policy which went into force on Thursday. Previously, the waiver had stood for 72 hours.

The six assigned ports for international travelers are Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing West Railway Station, Tianjin Binhai International Airport, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port, Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport and Qinhuangdao Port.

According to the Exit and Entry Administration of the Public Security Bureau in Beijing, visitors traveling within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region must register with police within 24 hours if they are staying at accommodation other than hotels.

In 2016, Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang in east China took the lead in permitting 144-hour visa-free entry.

Countries included in the 144-hour visa-free scheme are:

Schengen countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.

Other European countries: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, Macedonia, Monaco, Republic of Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Serbia, UK, Ukraine.

Americas countries: US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile.

Oceania countries : Australia, New Zealand.

Asian countries: South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar.