Macao's visitor arrivals rise 9.4 pct in November

Macao's visitor arrivals in November rose 9.4 percent year-on-year, yet down slightly by 1.9 percent month-on-month, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistics department said on Wednesday.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 2.83 million last month. Overnight visitors increased to 1.51 million and same-day visitors rose to 1.32 million, up 10.0 percent and 8.8 percent respectively year-on-year.

The average length of stay of visitors stayed steady year-on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors and same-day visitors remaining unchanged at 2.1 days and 0.2 day respectively.

In the first 11 months of 2017, visitor arrivals totalled 29.56 million, up 5.1 percent year-on-year; overnight visitors (15.62 million) rose 10.4 percent while same-day visitors (13.94) edged down 0.3 percent.

In the first 11 months this year, visitors from the Chinese mainland (20.13 million) and South Korea (797,112) increased by 7.8 percent and 34.7 percent respectively year-on-year.