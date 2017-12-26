LINE

Shenzhen sees historic high of entry-exit registration

Shenzhen City, bordering Hong Kong, saw over 968,000 people cross the border on Dec. 23, breaking the city's record for the number of people leaving or entering the mainland at that exit on a single day.

According to Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, more than 1.867 million people passed through the ports of Shenzhen on Dec. 23 and 24, up by 13.3 percent on the same period last year.

This year's Christmas holiday in Hong Kong arrived right after the weekend.

Officials with the inspection station said that many Hong Kong residents spent the holiday traveling or visiting relatives on the mainland and that colorful holiday events in Hong Kong had attracted many visitors from the mainland.

It is expected that the Shenzhen ports will see a large flow of Hong Kong residents leaving the mainland on Dec. 26, with the end of the holiday.

　　

